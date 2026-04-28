Hormuz blockade caused by illegal U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 15:08, April 28, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The root cause of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is the illegal military actions launched by the United States and Israel against Iran, said a Chinese envoy on Monday.

In addition, despite the recently concluded ceasefire arrangement, the United States has stepped up its military deployment and imposed targeted blockades against Iran. This is dangerous and irresponsible behavior, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"The solution to ending the blockade of the strait is to achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, so as to restore peace and stability in the Gulf region and the Middle East," he told a Security Council open debate on the safety and protection of waterways in the maritime domain.

China commends Pakistan and others for their role as mediators, and urges relevant parties to resolve disputes and conflicts by political and diplomatic means. China opposes any moves that could undermine the ceasefire and lead to escalation and further confrontation. China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability, he said.

"The stability and smooth operation of international shipping routes are closely linked to peace and stability in the surrounding region, especially coastal states. Only through dialogue and consultation can we de-escalate hot-spot issues and create an enabling environment for the safety of these routes," said Fu. "Excessive use of military means cannot fundamentally resolve risks. Rather, it will exacerbate tensions and confrontation, and create even greater security crises."

The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, relevant international treaties and customary international law collectively form the foundation of today's international maritime order. All countries should interpret and apply the convention fully, accurately, and in good faith, and refrain from selective application and double standards. Everyone should exercise the rights to freedom of navigation granted by international law in good faith, earnestly respect the sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights and interests of coastal states, and ensure the smooth flow of normal maritime trade and navigation, he said.

China has been a staunch defender of and contributor to international maritime law. Together with the international community, China will continue its efforts to safeguard common maritime security and build a maritime community with a shared future, said Fu.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)