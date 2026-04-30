U.S. military claims 42 vessels intercepted in ongoing blockade of Iranian ports

Xinhua) 14:08, April 30, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. military announced on Wednesday that its forces have intercepted 42 vessels as part of its blockade to prevent maritime commerce from entering or exiting Iranian ports.

"Today, U.S. forces achieved a significant milestone after successfully redirecting the 42nd commercial vessel attempting to violate the blockade," U.S. Central Commander Brad Cooper said in a statement posted on social media X.

He highlighted that the 41 tankers currently stranded as a result of the blockade hold an estimated 69 million barrels of oil, which is over 6 billion U.S. dollars in potential revenue, further crippling Iran's ability to profit from its oil exports.

"The blockade is highly effective and U.S. forces remain fully committed to total enforcement," Cooper said.

The United States has imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, preventing ships from transiting to and from Iranian ports. The blockade came into effect after Iran-U.S. negotiations in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on April 11-12 failed to yield an agreement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)