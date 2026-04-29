Washington D.C. police say 3 injured in two separate shootings

Xinhua) 14:19, April 29, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C. said on Tuesday that three people, including a five-year-old, were injured in two shootings.

Jeffery Carroll, acting chief of police at the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, said officers responded at approximately 7:10 p.m. (2310 GMT) to a shooting in the 400 block of N Street NW, where two adult males were found with gunshot wounds. Their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

A five-year-old child who was in the courtyard area was also shot, Carroll said, adding that the child's injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Investigators are searching for two suspects wearing dark clothing who fired into the courtyard area "indiscriminately" before fleeing on foot, he said.

"This is completely unacceptable," Carroll said, adding that residents were outside in their neighborhood when the shooting occurred.

About five minutes later, officers responded to a second shooting in the 3300 block of Mount Pleasant Street NW, where two individuals were injured, Carroll said.

He added that the shooting appeared to stem from an argument between the suspect and one of the victims before the suspect opened fire.

The brief press conference came shortly after the Metropolitan Police Department said on social media that it was investigating two separate shooting incidents in the capital.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)