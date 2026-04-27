2 U.S. Marines arrested in Japan's Okinawa for trespassing, drunk driving

Xinhua) 14:35, April 27, 2026

TOKYO, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Two U.S. Marines stationed in Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa were arrested by local police on Sunday on suspicion of illegal entry and drunk driving, respectively, local media reported.

According to Kyodo News, one was arrested Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a hotel in Okinawa, while the other was arrested around noon on suspicion of driving under the influence. Both suspects have denied the allegations.

Okinawa hosts 70 percent of all the U.S. military bases in Japan while accounting for only 0.6 percent of the country's total land area. Crimes committed by U.S. military personnel stationed in the prefecture, including grave offenses such as murder, rape, and robbery have long been a serious and persistent issue.

Official statistics show that in 2025 alone, local police handled more than 100 criminal cases involving U.S. service members and related personnel.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)