Pakistan, Iran FMs discuss regional situation, stress diplomacy for peace

Xinhua) 14:45, May 04, 2026

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday night, focusing on the evolving regional situation and efforts for peace, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said on Monday.

The ministry said in a statement that the discussion centered on recent developments in the region and Pakistan's role in facilitating dialogue and reducing tensions through diplomatic channels.

During the conversation, Araghchi appreciated Pakistan's constructive role and its sincere mediation efforts between concerned parties, acknowledging Islamabad's engagement in promoting de-escalation, said the ministry.

Pakistan's foreign minister reaffirmed the country's continued commitment to fostering constructive engagement, emphasizing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward resolving disputes peacefully and ensuring long-term regional stability.

The two sides also underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic efforts to address ongoing challenges and to achieve lasting peace in the region and beyond.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)