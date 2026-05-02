Trump tells lawmakers war against Iran has "terminated" as 60-day deadline arrives

Xinhua) 10:42, May 02, 2026

A young woman basks in the sunshine in front of the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 1, 2026. U.S. President Donald Trump told lawmakers on Friday that the war against Iran has "terminated," as the military action -- which was launched without Congressional approval -- has reached a 60-day legal deadline. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump told lawmakers on Friday that the war against Iran has "terminated," as the military action -- which was launched without Congressional approval -- has reached a 60-day legal deadline.

"There has been no exchange of fire between the United States and Iran since April 7, 2026," Trump was quoted by Politico as saying in a letter to congressional leaders.

"The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated," Trump said.

The latest move is an effort to quelch the fight over the need for Congress to approve the conflict, the report said.

Under the War Powers Resolution adopted in 1973, the president -- after notifying Congress of the use of military force -- must terminate the action within 60 days, unless Congress authorizes continued military action.

The United States and Israel launched major combat operations against Iran on Feb. 28. The Trump administration formally notified Congress on March 2 of the military action, meaning the 60-day legal deadline would expire on May 1.

Police officers stand in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 1, 2026. U.S. President Donald Trump told lawmakers on Friday that the war against Iran has "terminated," as the military action -- which was launched without Congressional approval -- has reached a 60-day legal deadline. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo taken on May 1, 2026 shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump told lawmakers on Friday that the war against Iran has "terminated," as the military action -- which was launched without Congressional approval -- has reached a 60-day legal deadline. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)