Iranian FM says situation around Strait of Hormuz "very complicated"

Xinhua) 19:22, May 15, 2026

NEW DELHI, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said here on Friday that the situation around the Strait of Hormuz was "very complicated," local media reported.

Araghchi also blamed the United States for an "illegal blockade" and rising tensions in the vital waterway.

Speaking at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, Araghchi emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz was open, but only to ships that coordinated with the Iranian Navy.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)