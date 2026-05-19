Iran, Pakistan discuss ongoing efforts to end U.S.-Israeli war

Xinhua) 20:47, May 19, 2026

TEHRAN, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have exchanged views on the ongoing efforts to end the U.S. and Israeli war against Iran.

In a meeting here on Monday, the two sides also discussed the region's latest security situation and bilateral cooperation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Araghchi praised Pakistan's good offices in advancing diplomacy and preventing the escalation of tensions, describing U.S. "contradictory and maximalist" behavior and the country's failure to fulfill its promises as the main obstacles to the path of diplomacy.

Naqvi, for his part, said he held "constructive and fruitful" talks with Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, during his two-day visit to Tehran, highlighting the Pakistani government's firm determination to continue promoting all-out relations with Iran.

Quoting a source close to Iran's negotiating team, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday that Tehran has delivered its latest 14-point peace plan to the Pakistani mediator for handover to the United States.

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8, followed by indirect peace talks between Tehran and Washington in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement.

In recent weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistan.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)