In pics: men's high jump final at 1st Asian Jumping Championships in China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 09:15, May 20, 2026

Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar reacts during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar reacts during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar competes during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar competes during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar competes during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)