In pics: men's high jump final at 1st Asian Jumping Championships in China's Chongqing
Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar reacts during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar reacts during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar competes during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar competes during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Mutaz Aissa M. Barsham of Qatar competes during the men's high jump final at the 1st Asian Jumping Championships in southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.