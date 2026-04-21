Highlights of 6th Asian Beach Games
Wang Kaiqiang (R) of China competes during the beach handball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Bahrain at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Players of Bahrain celebrate during the beach handball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Bahrain at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Cao Haoxiang (R) of China reacts during the beach handball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Bahrain at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Mahdi Mahdi (front R) of Bahrain competes during the beach handball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Bahrain at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Players of China celebrate during the beach handball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Bahrain at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Players of China listen to the instructions from their coach during the beach handball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Bahrain at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Ma Huifeng (R) of China competes during the beach handball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Bahrain at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Komail Ghuloom (L) of Bahrain competes during the beach handball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Bahrain at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Mahdi Mahdi (R) of Bahrain competes during the beach handball men's preliminary round group A match between China and Bahrain at the 6th Asian Beach Games in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
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