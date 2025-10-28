China wins 8 more golds at Asian Youth Games

October 28, 2025

MANAMA, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China collected eight more gold medals at the Asian Youth Games on Monday.

The men's 3x3 basketball team came from behind to beat host Bahrain for the title. "Our biggest strength was the fighting spirit. We executed our tactics well and turned the pressure back on them in the closing minutes," said head coach Wang Qiang.

Player Yao Shengbin added that the previous defeat helped them adapt: "Bahrain started strong with home support, but we adjusted and gained confidence to complete the comeback."

China's women's 3x3 team claimed a bronze.

On the cycling road course, 16-year-old Beijing rider Zhang Qiaochu overcame strong winds to win gold in his first international appearance.

"The race was tough, but I kept pushing for my country's honor. I hope to have more chances to win glory for China," Zhang said.

Also on Monday, China won four swimming gold medals. He Yushuguang touched first in the men's 50m freestyle; Li Siyao won the women's 100m butterfly; Sun Mingxia topped the women's 200m backstroke; and Yang Fuzhen won the women's 400m freestyle.

Chinese weightlifter Lan Xinyi added two gold medals in the women's 48kg category, winning both the snatch and the clean and jerk.

China leads the medal table with 42 golds, 33 silvers and 14 bronzes, followed by Uzbekistan and Thailand.

