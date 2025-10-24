China leads medal table with 7 golds at 3rd Asian Youth Games in Manama

Xinhua) 13:36, October 24, 2025

MANAMA, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China enjoyed a prolific day at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain on Thursday, taking seven gold, 10 silver and one bronze across triathlon, athletics, taekwondo poomsae and teqball to lead the medal table with 18 medals.

China made an early statement in the triathlon super-sprint individual events. Li Yansong captured the men's title in 27:04 to secure Team China's first gold of the Games. In the women's race, Xu En'ge won in 30:18, with teammate Bian Zijia claiming silver in 30:26.

"I didn't think too much and just kept telling myself to hold on for another 10 seconds," said Li Yansong. "I wasted no time in sharing the good news with my coach."

In track and field, China added five golds and three silvers. Liu Shiyi won the women's 5,000m race walk in 24:15.27. Li Aodi took the men's triple jump at 15.15m, a Games-best. Wang Zihao clinched the men's hammer throw with 68.22m. Sun Mengyao won the women's shot put with 18.15m, also a Games-best, while teammate Li Mengyao earned silver at 16.93m. Zhang Keyi captured the women's 100m hurdles in 13.51, improving the Games mark. Sha Lihua took silver in the men's 1,500m in 3:58.73, and Tao Kaidi added silver in the men's 110m hurdles in 14.11.

In taekwondo poomsae, China collected four silvers and one bronze. Gao Zixuan won silver in the men's individual recognized poomsae; Zhang Mengyuan took silver in the women's individual freestyle; Wang Zhihao claimed silver in the men's individual freestyle; and Zhang Mengyuan/Wang Zhihao earned silver in mixed freestyle. Li Yuqi took bronze in the women's individual recognized poomsae.

China picked up two more silvers in teqball, with Jiang Xinyan finishing runner-up in the women's singles and Jiang Xinyan/Chen Jiayi taking silver in the women's doubles.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)