Xiong'an New Area sees significant forest coverage growth
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a forest in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since Xiong'an New Area started an afforestation project in 2017, an area of 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) has been newly planted, with the total green area reaching 743,000 mu (about 49,533.33 hectares) and forest coverage increasing from 11 to 35.1 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a forest in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since Xiong'an New Area started an afforestation project in 2017, an area of 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) has been newly planted, with the total green area reaching 743,000 mu (about 49,533.33 hectares) and forest coverage increasing from 11 to 35.1 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a forest in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since Xiong'an New Area started an afforestation project in 2017, an area of 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) has been newly planted, with the total green area reaching 743,000 mu (about 49,533.33 hectares) and forest coverage increasing from 11 to 35.1 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a forest in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since Xiong'an New Area started an afforestation project in 2017, an area of 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) has been newly planted, with the total green area reaching 743,000 mu (about 49,533.33 hectares) and forest coverage increasing from 11 to 35.1 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a forest in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since Xiong'an New Area started an afforestation project in 2017, an area of 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) has been newly planted, with the total green area reaching 743,000 mu (about 49,533.33 hectares) and forest coverage increasing from 11 to 35.1 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a forest in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since Xiong'an New Area started an afforestation project in 2017, an area of 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) has been newly planted, with the total green area reaching 743,000 mu (about 49,533.33 hectares) and forest coverage increasing from 11 to 35.1 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a forest in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since Xiong'an New Area started an afforestation project in 2017, an area of 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) has been newly planted, with the total green area reaching 743,000 mu (about 49,533.33 hectares) and forest coverage increasing from 11 to 35.1 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a forest in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since Xiong'an New Area started an afforestation project in 2017, an area of 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) has been newly planted, with the total green area reaching 743,000 mu (about 49,533.33 hectares) and forest coverage increasing from 11 to 35.1 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows a forest in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. Since Xiong'an New Area started an afforestation project in 2017, an area of 483,000 mu (32,200 hectares) has been newly planted, with the total green area reaching 743,000 mu (about 49,533.33 hectares) and forest coverage increasing from 11 to 35.1 percent. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)
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