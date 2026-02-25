China takes lead in global reforestation efforts

(People's Daily App) 15:17, February 25, 2026

China is leading the global fight against deforestation, contributing 44.5 percent of the total increase in global forest area from 1990 to 2025, according to the Global Forest Resources Assessment 2025, a UN Food and Agriculture Organization report tracking global forest changes. Such progress places China at the forefront of global reforestation efforts, making a significant impact in the drive to protect the world's forests. These efforts are central to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which emphasizes the importance of forests in maintaining environmental health and sustainability.

(Produced by Chen Lidan, Zhan Huilan, Xu Zheqi, Liu Haozhe, Zhang Jian and intern Ding Man)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)