Belarusian section for 2026 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition concludes in Minsk

Xinhua) 10:46, May 16, 2026

Winners receive certificates and awards during the award ceremony of the Belarusian section for the 2026 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Minsk, Belarus, May 15, 2026. The competition concluded here on Friday. A total of 198 primary, secondary and college students across Belarus competed for the champions of their respective groups. The winners will represent Belarus to compete in this year's finals to be held in China. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Chinese students perform during the award ceremony of the Belarusian section for the 2026 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Minsk, Belarus, May 15, 2026. The competition concluded here on Friday. A total of 198 primary, secondary and college students across Belarus competed for the champions of their respective groups. The winners will represent Belarus to compete in this year's finals to be held in China. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Winners pose for photos with representatives of the organizers after receiving certificates and awards during the award ceremony of the Belarusian section for the 2026 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Minsk, Belarus, May 15, 2026. The competition concluded here on Friday. A total of 198 primary, secondary and college students across Belarus competed for the champions of their respective groups. The winners will represent Belarus to compete in this year's finals to be held in China. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Winners pose for photos with award presenters after receiving certificates and awards during the award ceremony of the Belarusian section for the 2026 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Minsk, Belarus, May 15, 2026. The competition concluded here on Friday. A total of 198 primary, secondary and college students across Belarus competed for the champions of their respective groups. The winners will represent Belarus to compete in this year's finals to be held in China. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Winners receive certificates and awards during the award ceremony of the Belarusian section for the 2026 "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Minsk, Belarus, May 15, 2026. The competition concluded here on Friday. A total of 198 primary, secondary and college students across Belarus competed for the champions of their respective groups. The winners will represent Belarus to compete in this year's finals to be held in China. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)