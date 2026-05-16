U.S. business leaders look to deepen cooperation with China

Xinhua) 10:43, May 16, 2026

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of the U.S. business community accompanying President Donald Trump on his visit to China have said that they look forward to deepening cooperation with China.

Executives from several U.S. enterprises have visited the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) to discuss cooperation in areas ranging from technology to aviation and agriculture.

Agribusiness leader Cargill has operated in the Chinese market for more than five decades. Brian Sikes, chairman and CEO of Cargill, said he and other U.S. business leaders felt encouraged over the past days, noting that the two sides had good communication and are headed toward a better place.

Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm, said he is very optimistic about AI development in China, highlighting the opportunity in the industrial sector. "We will continue to expand in China," he said. "I think it's a very promising future."

The meeting between the two heads of state has created favorable conditions for further economic, trade and investment cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, said Ren Hongbin, chairman of the CCPIT, adding that the CCPIT will work to promote further exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and U.S. business communities.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)