China Business Summit 2025 held in New Zealand

Xinhua) 11:10, July 20, 2025

Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong addresses the China Business Summit 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand, July 18, 2025. The China Business Summit 2025 was held in Auckland on Friday. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The China Business Summit 2025 was held in Auckland on Friday.

In his keynote speech, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon briefed about his recent China trip.

Luxon reiterated the importance of trade between the two countries. According to Luxon, more than 20 percent of New Zealand's exports go to China.

"The Chinese side stands ready to work closely with the New Zealand side to give effect to consensus reached by our leaders, to better benefit our two peoples and to inject more stability and certainty into this turbulent world," Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said.

