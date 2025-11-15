China's inclusive loans to small firms rise 12.1 pct by Q3

Xinhua) 10:14, November 15, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's outstanding inclusive loans to small and micro businesses reached 36.5 trillion yuan (about 5.2 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, up 12.1 percent year on year, according to data released by the National Financial Regulatory Administration on Friday.

Specifically, outstanding inclusive loans for agriculture-related purposes stood at 14.1 trillion yuan by the end of Q3, an increase of 1.2 trillion yuan from the beginning of the year, the data showed.

By the end of the third quarter, total RMB and foreign-currency assets of China's banking institutions reached 474.3 trillion yuan, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.

The data also showed that the non-performing loan ratio of the country's commercial banks was 1.52 percent by the end of Q3.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)