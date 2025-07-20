Interview: FedEx sees growing opportunities in China's evolving business landscape

People visit the Green Agriculture Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- As China opens up wider and optimizes reform, multinational companies like FedEx find more opportunities for business and innovation, which bring brighter growth prospects and reinforce their long-term commitment to the Chinese market.

"China's commitment to improving the business environment and ensuring supply chain stability continues to create new opportunities for foreign companies," President of FedEx China Poh-Yian Koh told Xinhua on Friday. "We are encouraged by the country's steady progress in making market access more open and operations more efficient."

This year marks FedEx's third consecutive appearance at the China International Supply Chain Expo going on from Wednesday to Sunday, where the company showcased its global logistics network, smart supply chain solutions and sustainability efforts.

Koh highlighted the expo's role as a vital platform for global cooperation. "The expo reflects China's determination to integrate into the global economy and promote cross-border collaboration," she said. "It leverages China's vast market and industrial strengths to help companies worldwide connect and thrive."

With supply chain risks heightened by global uncertainty, Koh noted that resilience has become a top concern. China's steady trade growth -- with total goods imports and exports reaching 21.79 trillion yuan (about 3 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2025, up 2.9 percent year on year -- provides critical support for global supply chains.

A visitor shakes hand with a humanoid robot at the Digital Technology Chain area of the third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Chang Nengjia)

In China, FedEx continues to play a key role in enabling two-way trade. Its logistics services -- powered by digital tools and supported by a strong global network -- help businesses of all sizes tap into international markets.

Looking ahead, FedEx sees China's improving business climate as a driver of future growth. "A more open, fair and predictable market environment will bring new momentum for collaboration and innovation," Koh said.

China remains a cornerstone of FedEx's global strategy, Koh said, the company will invest more in strengthening its logistics infrastructure, enhancing customs clearance services, digital capabilities and sustainable practices in the country.

"We believe that building stronger connections with customers and communities in China will unlock tremendous opportunities," she said. "FedEx is committed to supporting the long-term development of China's economy, and we remain confident in its future."

