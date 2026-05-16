AIIB, ADB support panda bond issuance for infrastructure projects in Pakistan

Xinhua) 09:59, May 16, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), together with the Asian Development Bank, is supporting Pakistan's first renminbi-denominated panda bond issuance, the AIIB said Friday.

The issuance on Friday, worth 1.75 billion yuan (about 255.79 million U.S. dollars), marked Pakistan's first such sovereign bond in the offshore capital markets aimed to support the development of sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure across the water, energy and health sectors.

"By supporting Pakistan's first panda bond issuance, AIIB is helping unlock a new funding channel for sustainable infrastructure investments while contributing to the country's long-term economic resilience and development objectives," said Konstantin Limitovskiy, AIIB's Chief Investment Officer, Public Sector (Region 2) &Project and Corporate Finance (Global) Clients.

Panda bonds refer to renminbi-denominated bonds issued by overseas entities in China. In recent years, the panda bond market has seen steady gains, becoming increasingly attractive to issuers.

According to data from the People's Bank of China, more than 170 billion yuan worth of panda bonds were issued by governments, international development institutions, financial firms and large corporations from multiple countries in 2025, with the outstanding volume rising 34 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)