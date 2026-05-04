Pakistan facilitates transfer of Iranian crew members from vessel seized by U.S.

Xinhua) 15:34, May 04, 2026

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan has facilitated the transfer of 22 Iranian crew members who had been held aboard a container ship seized by the United States last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The move was undertaken as a confidence-building measure by the United States, under which the crew members from the Iranian vessel MV Touska were evacuated and flown to Pakistan overnight, the ministry said in a statement.

The individuals will be handed over to Iranian authorities later on Monday, the statement said.

It added that the vessel will also be transported to Pakistani territorial waters and returned to its original owners after undergoing necessary repairs.

The process is being coordinated with the support of both Iranian and U.S. sides, the ministry said.

Pakistan welcomed the development, describing it as a positive step, and reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating dialogue and diplomacy while continuing mediation efforts for regional peace and security.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)