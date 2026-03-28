Pakistan to host quadrilateral meeting on regional developments: state media

Xinhua) 09:44, March 28, 2026

ISLAMABAD, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan will host a quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Türkiye, Egypt and Saudi Arabia here on Monday to discuss evolving regional developments, including ongoing tensions in the Middle East, state media reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Television Global said in a social media post that the meeting will be chaired by Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, with participating countries expected to explore avenues for de-escalation and promote regional stability.

The development comes amid intensified diplomatic activity by Pakistan as it seeks to facilitate dialogue and reduce tensions in the Middle East.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a televised address late Friday that Pakistan was undertaking "sincere and comprehensive diplomatic efforts" to help bring the ongoing conflict to an end.

"The objective is to create a pathway to lasting peace through collective wisdom and consultation," he said.

Earlier this week, Dar confirmed that "U.S.-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan."

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)