Pakistan unveils measures to conserve fuel amid Middle East conflict

Xinhua) 14:24, March 10, 2026

ISLAMABAD, March 10 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a number of austerity and fuel-saving measures to deal with the fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Under the new measures, the government will reduce fuel allocations for vehicles used by government departments by 50 percent for the next two months, adding that 60 percent of the vehicles used by government departments would be stopped, the prime minister said while addressing the nation.

In addition, he said 50 percent of staff in both public and private sectors would work from home, except in essential services, underlining that government offices would operate four days a week.

All schools in the country would be closed for two weeks starting at the end of the current week as part of the energy conservation measures.

Sharif also warned traders against hoarding essential commodities to exploit the situation, urging the nation to demonstrate unity and responsibility in dealing with the crisis.

