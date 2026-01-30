Bangladesh-Pakistan direct flights resume

Xinhua) 13:52, January 30, 2026

DHAKA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has resumed direct flights from the capital Dhaka to Pakistan's Karachi after a hiatus of more than 10 years.

The inaugural flight from Dhaka, BG-341, departed for Karachi from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 8 p.m. local time on Thursday, carrying some 138 passengers on board.

Sheikh Bashir Uddin, adviser to Bangladesh's Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, and Imran Haider, high commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, jointly cut the ribbon to mark the launch at a ceremony at the airport, attended by other dignitaries.

The national flag carrier said the Dhaka-Karachi flight will operate every Thursday and Saturday.

The resumption of direct flights is expected to ease travel and facilitate trade between the two South Asian countries.

The direct flights come amid improving bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

