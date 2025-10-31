Bangladesh's CID declares ex-PM Hasina as fugitive

Xinhua) 22:13, October 31, 2025

DHAKA, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Bangladesh Police published a notice in newspapers on Friday, declaring former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 260 others as fugitives in a sedition case.

The notice, published in both English and Bengali newspapers, stated that its publication was ordered by the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

As per the notice, the CID initiated the sedition investigation with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Hasina fled to India on Aug. 5, 2024, after the collapse of her government. Bangladesh's interim government had sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi requesting the return of the country's former prime minister.

