Bangladeshi Hindus' largest Durga Puja festival ends with immersion of idols

Xinhua) 16:01, October 03, 2025

DHAKA, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Durga Puja, one of the largest Hindu festivals, ended in Bangladesh with the immersion of the idols on Thursday.

The five-day Durga Puja festival involves the worship of Goddess Durga symbolizing the power and triumph of good over evil in Hindu mythology.

After worshipping for days, devotees with tears in their eyes on Thursday bade goodbye to their beloved goddess Durga as her idols were immersed in ponds, lakes and rivers on the fifth day, marking the end of the goddess's annual stay at her paternal home.

According to Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad (BPUP), the Durga Puja was celebrated at 33,355 pavilions across the country this year. Devotees organized different programs, including dancing and traditional drummer performances to celebrate the festival.

On the occasion of the largest Hindu festival, Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus has felicitated the country's Hindu community.

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin also exchanged greetings with members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the festival at the presidential palace.

