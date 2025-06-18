Bangladesh launches safety inspections of Boeing aircraft after deadly Air India crash

Xinhua) 10:10, June 18, 2025

DHAKA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh's national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has launched safety inspections of Boeing aircraft in its fleet after a devastating Air India crash that claimed at least 270 lives last week.

ABM Raoshan Kabir, general manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, told Xinhua Tuesday that "Biman has started the process of conducting necessary tests to ensure the quality of important systems of all Boeing-787 Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet."

As a precautionary measure, he said Biman's engineering department is inspecting the engine fuel system, electronic engine control, electrical power, hydraulic system, air conditioning and flight control system.

Apart from this, Kabir further said power assurance checks on the engines will also be conducted to verify full performance capability.

According to the official, the engineering department of Biman is conducting the inspections as per the safety inspection guidelines of the Boeing manufacturer.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines currently has six Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet to operate flights to various international destinations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)