Bangladesh records highest daily spike of 845 dengue cases

Xinhua) 10:53, September 29, 2025

DHAKA, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A total of 845 people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours on Sunday, the highest number in a single day so far this year, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health.

Also in the same period, four people died due to the mosquito-borne disease.

With the fresh infections reported as of 8 a.m. local time Sunday, the number of dengue cases has surged to 46,051 in Bangladesh so far this year, the DGHS said.

So far in September, 14,575 dengue cases were recorded after 10,496 people were infected with the disease in August, according to the DGHS, which confirmed 192 dengue deaths so far this year.

While 70 deaths were reported so far in September, there were 39 deaths in August and 41 in July, the DGHS said.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation for mosquito-borne diseases.

