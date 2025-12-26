Bangladesh Nationalist Party's acting chairperson returns home after 17 years in exile

Xinhua) 09:43, December 26, 2025

Supporters gather along a road as Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s acting chairperson and son of ex-Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, arrives in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 25, 2025. BNP's acting chairperson Rahman returned to the country Thursday after spending 17 years in exile in Britain. (Photo by Habibur Rahman/Xinhua)

DHAKA, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s acting chairperson Tarique Rahman returned to the country Thursday after spending 17 years in exile in Britain.

Senior leaders of the BNP welcomed him at the airport in Dhaka amid a heavy presence of law enforcement.

Rahman, 60, is the elder son of ex-Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. He has lived in London since 2008 and has been the acting leader of the BNP since 2018.

Bangladesh's Election Commission announced earlier this month that the country's first-ever twin polls, the 13th National Parliamentary Election and a referendum, will be held on Feb. 12 next year.

