Bangladesh's dengue death toll exceeds 400 in 2025

Xinhua) 13:38, December 10, 2025

DHAKA, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The dengue outbreak has killed 401 people so far this year in Bangladesh, health department figures showed Wednesday.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health, the total number of dengue fever cases has reached 98,705since January in the South Asian country.

Bangladesh recorded three more deaths and 421 more dengue infections in the last 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

According to the DGHS, the dengue death toll amounted to 401, including 19 so far in December and 104 in November and 80 in October.

So far, a total of 4,308 cases of dengue fever have been recorded in December, compared to 24,535 in November.

In order to fight the rising number of dengue cases, Bangladeshi health authorities have strengthened measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes and conduct anti-larval operations.

Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes mosquitoes.

The disease causes an acute illness with symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, severe muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomiting and rash.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)