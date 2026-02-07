UN chief strongly condemns attack on mosque in Pakistan

Xinhua) 15:02, February 07, 2026

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns Friday's attack on a mosque in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, his deputy spokesperson said.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms today's attack on worshippers gathered at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan," said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson, in a statement.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable. He stresses that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice," said the statement.

It said that Guterres extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a full and speedy recovery to those injured.

The UN chief reaffirms the solidarity of the world body with the government and people of Pakistan in their efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, the statement added.

