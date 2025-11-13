Hundreds rescued from terrorist attack on NW Pakistan college

Xinhua) 08:27, November 13, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Hundreds of students were rescued after Pakistani security forces foiled a terrorist attack on a cadet college in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the country's northwest, security sources told Xinhua on Wednesday.

The security personnel thwarted the terrorist attack on the college through a timely and effective response, said the security sources, adding that at the time of the attack, around 650 individuals, including 525 cadets, were present at the college.

The sources confirmed that all five terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were neutralized during the operation, adding that the college building is being cleared to rule out the possibility of planted improvised explosive devices.

