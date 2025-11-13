China expresses condolences to victims in suicide bomb blast in Pakistan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:32, November 13, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China strongly condemns a suicide bomb attack in Pakistan, deeply mourns the victims, and extends sincere sympathies to the families of the injured and the victims, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said here on Wednesday.

According to media reports, at least 12 people were killed and many others injured as a result of the explosion in the vicinity of a court in Islamabad, Pakistan on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, there are no Chinese casualties at present," Guo told a regular press briefing.

China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism and will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism, maintaining social stability and protecting people's safety, Guo added.

