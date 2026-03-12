Pakistan focuses on improving agricultural research system to enhance food security

Xinhua) 16:35, March 12, 2026

ISLAMABAD, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the country is focused on improving the agricultural research system to deliver tangible solutions for farmers and enhance food security.

"There is an urgent need to modernize and restructure research institutions across the country to meet international standards, boost productivity, and strengthen food security and export competitiveness, said the minister while chairing a meeting on agriculture on Wednesday.

Talking about the recent reforms, Hussain said that the country aims to reposition the agricultural research system as a strategic enabler, moving away from budget-driven accountability to an impact-focused model that measures performance based on productivity, adoption of technology, commercialization and export growth.

Under the new reforms, Pakistan is establishing centers of excellence focusing on climate-resilient crops, livestock improvement, advanced food processing, artificial intelligence and precision agriculture, he added.

"These centers are designed to encourage innovation, accelerate the commercialization of research, and position Pakistan as a regional leader in agricultural science and technology," the minister said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)