China welcomes temporary ceasefire between Pakistan, Afghanistan
BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the temporary ceasefire agreement reached by Pakistan and Afghanistan, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Thursday.
Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing after the two countries announced the suspension of military operations during the Eid al-Fitr holiday.
Lin said China hopes that both countries will remain calm and restrained, resume peace talks promptly, achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire as soon as possible, resolve differences through dialogue, and jointly maintain peace and stability between the two countries and in the region.
China appreciates the efforts made by relevant Islamic countries, and has been mediating the conflict via its own channels, said Lin, while adding that China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in this regard.
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