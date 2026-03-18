China calls for ceasefire between Afghanistan, Pakistan

Xinhua) 09:24, March 18, 2026

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that both Afghanistan and Pakistan will remain calm and exercise restraint, engage in face-to-face talks at the earliest date, and achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks during a regular press briefing in response to questions about the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan conflicts, saying that the two countries should resolve differences and disputes through dialogue.

Noting that Afghanistan and Pakistan are neighbors that cannot be moved away from each other, Lin said dialogue and consultation are the only effective way for resolving their issues.

China has urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions, Lin said, adding that China will continue to play a constructive role in easing tensions and improving relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan through its own channels.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)