Chinese traditional craftsmanship showcased at London Craft Week

Xinhua) 09:33, May 14, 2026

A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

LONDON, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The China Pavilion at London Craft Week 2026 showcased wedding costumes, weaving and embroidery traditions from multiple Chinese ethnic groups, as well as contemporary innovations in craftsmanship.

The exhibition highlighted the richness and diversity of Chinese craftsmanship through auspicious decorative motifs symbolizing blessings and prosperity, alongside modern interpretations of traditional techniques.

The pavilion, themed "Those Who Make China Beautiful," opened on Tuesday and attracted hundreds of representatives from the fields of design, art, trade, education and culture.

According to Li Hongfei, vice president of Art and Design Press, the exhibits highlight Chinese female artisans and intangible heritage inheritors, aiming to share with British audiences the Chinese story of "one family for a lifetime."

A woman applies gold foil to a sculpture during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

Guy Salter, chairman of London Craft Week, spoke highly of Chinese craftsmanship, saying it reflects the combination of China's long history, rich culture and advanced technology.

There is always something new at the exhibition because of China's diversity, he said, adding that he hopes British audiences could better understand Chinese culture through this year's theme of family and love.

In his opening remarks, Zhao Fei, minister of the Chinese Embassy in Britain, said China's traditional craftsmanship, both carefully preserved and continuously evolving, is an important vehicle for carrying forward Chinese culture in the new era.

Noting that China's beauty is also reflected in its exchanges with other countries, Zhao said China will continue to uphold the vision of the Global Civilization Initiative, draw on the strengths of different cultures around the world, and promote mutual learning among civilizations.

A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

Mick Davies, former president of the Royal Society of British Artists, told Xinhua he was impressed by the high quality and the variety of the exhibits at the China Pavilion, and expressed hope for more cooperation and exchanges.

Yang Fengrui, founder of the traditional Chinese garment brand Hemu, shared with Xinhua her first experience participating in London Craft Week. She said British visitors showed strong enthusiasm for Chinese clothing inspired by classic paintings and traditional decorative patterns, and asked many questions about embroidery techniques and the cultural meaning behind the designs.

First held in 2015, the London Craft Week aims to provide a platform for global artists to facilitate the exchange and collision of international and local, historical and contemporary, business and cultural elements. This year's edition opened on Monday.

A woman looks at an artwork during London Craft Week, in central London, Britain, May 11, 2026. The event is held here from May 11 to 17. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)