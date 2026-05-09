East China delivery rider redefines professional purpose

Chen Yiwen is on a delivery mission. (Photo/Liu Liming)

At 6 a.m., as morning mist lingered over the streets of Ruijin in east China's Jiangxi province, 38-year-old food delivery rider Chen Yiwen straightened his uniform, fastened his helmet, checked his delivery box, and set off on his electric scooter, right on schedule, just as he has done for the past eight years.

Chen entered the food delivery industry in 2018. Initially, unfamiliar routes, frequent late deliveries, and difficulty finding addresses nearly made him quit. He persevered, however, meticulously learning the layouts of older residential complexes, tracking restaurant preparation times, calculating elevator wait times during peak hours, and memorizing building access rules. His delivery efficiency steadily improved.

During storms, he climbs stairs on foot to ensure timely deliveries. When roads are blocked, he detours kilometers to keep food warm for customers. Over the years, Chen has traversed nearly every corner of the city and consistently ranked as the top performer at his station.

For Chen, however, delivering meals transcends speed; it's about giving back to the city he serves.

In the summer of 2020, he came across a middle school student who was injured after falling off a bike. He immediately paused his deliveries and accompanied the child to the hospital, helping with registration and treatment.

In the winter of 2021, while making deliveries, he spotted a fire in a residential building. He helped evacuate residents and contacted emergency services, leaving only after firefighters arrived.

In May 2024, Chen learned that eight elderly residents with limited mobility in Ruijin's Shazhouba township struggled to obtain meals. He volunteered to help, traveling 14 kilometers round-trip daily at lunchtime to deliver their food, regardless of weather. He later inspired over twenty fellow riders to form a volunteer team assisting residents in need.

For Chen, youth forged through hard work is defined not only by hustle, but also by depth.

To support workers in emerging sectors, Ruijin established a dedicated training program offering systematic professional development and career guidance. Chen enrolled without hesitation.

During a course on grassroots governance, words from an instructor left a lasting impression on him: "Delivery riders and couriers travel through every street and alley of the city every day, and that's what makes you the mobile sensors of the city."

Inspired, Chen created a WeChat group called "Snap and Report." The group now includes more than 300 delivery riders and couriers, who report issues ranging from damaged roads and faulty public facilities to fire safety hazards.

So far, members of the group have submitted more than 1,000 reports, 98 percent of which were solved, turning the group into an active force in community governance.

From a five-star rider renowned for precise service, to an everyday hero stepping up in emergencies, and now a mobile inspector patrolling urban streets, Chen has forged a life path imbued with warmth. He passes on kindness and compassion, embodying the responsibility and mission shared by workers in new forms of employment.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)