China's express delivery sector posts steady growth in first 10 months

Xinhua) 16:43, November 18, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery sector handled 162.68 billion parcels in the first 10 months of 2025, representing a 16.1 percent year-on-year increase, official data showed on Tuesday.

China's broader postal industry, which includes express delivery services, saw a total of 177.25 billion parcels handled during this period, marking a 14 percent rise from the same period in 2024, according to the State Post Bureau.

From January to October 2025, the postal industry's total business revenue exceeded 1.47 trillion yuan (approximately 207.47 billion U.S. dollars), up 7.7 percent year on year.

Specifically, express delivery revenue reached around 1.22 trillion yuan, an 8.5 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Breaking it down, same-city express deliveries amounted to 13.14 billion parcels, a 3 percent year-on-year increase, while cross-region deliveries surged by 17.6 percent to 146.12 billion parcels.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)