No. 5 main tower of Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in China's Zhejiang topped out

Xinhua) 10:06, May 09, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the No. 5 main tower (L) of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the No. 5 main tower (L) of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Workers work at the construction site of the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 8, 2026. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)