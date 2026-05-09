No. 5 main tower of Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in China's Zhejiang topped out
An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the No. 5 main tower (L) of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the No. 5 main tower (L) of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 8, 2026 shows the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Workers work at the construction site of the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 8, 2026. With a design height of 218 meters, the No. 5 main tower of the Taoyaomen highway-railway bridge, constructed by the China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd., was topped out on Friday, marking the completion of the two main towers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
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