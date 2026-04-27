Village in China's Zhejiang develops rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism

Xinhua) 13:20, April 27, 2026

Blooming alpine azaleas are seen in Jinling Village of Pingmen Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2026. Located over 1,000 meters above sea level, Jinling Village is one of the highest-altitude villages in Chun'an County. In recent years, the village has leveraged its rich natural resources to develop rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism. By improving infrastructures, building camping sites and viewing platforms, as well as promoting homestays, Jinling Village has gradually established an industry centering hiking, sightseeing and summer retreat, boosting income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Blooming alpine azaleas are seen in Jinling Village of Pingmen Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2026. Located over 1,000 meters above sea level, Jinling Village is one of the highest-altitude villages in Chun'an County. In recent years, the village has leveraged its rich natural resources to develop rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism. By improving infrastructures, building camping sites and viewing platforms, as well as promoting homestays, Jinling Village has gradually established an industry centering hiking, sightseeing and summer retreat, boosting income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows a night view of Jinling Village in Pingmen Township of Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located over 1,000 meters above sea level, Jinling Village is one of the highest-altitude villages in Chun'an County. In recent years, the village has leveraged its rich natural resources to develop rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism. By improving infrastructures, building camping sites and viewing platforms, as well as promoting homestays, Jinling Village has gradually established an industry centering hiking, sightseeing and summer retreat, boosting income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows blooming alpine azaleas in Jinling Village of Pingmen Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located over 1,000 meters above sea level, Jinling Village is one of the highest-altitude villages in Chun'an County. In recent years, the village has leveraged its rich natural resources to develop rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism. By improving infrastructures, building camping sites and viewing platforms, as well as promoting homestays, Jinling Village has gradually established an industry centering hiking, sightseeing and summer retreat, boosting income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tourist takes photos of blooming alpine azaleas in Jinling Village of Pingmen Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 24, 2026. Located over 1,000 meters above sea level, Jinling Village is one of the highest-altitude villages in Chun'an County. In recent years, the village has leveraged its rich natural resources to develop rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism. By improving infrastructures, building camping sites and viewing platforms, as well as promoting homestays, Jinling Village has gradually established an industry centering hiking, sightseeing and summer retreat, boosting income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows tourists viewing blooming alpine azaleas in Jinling Village of Pingmen Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located over 1,000 meters above sea level, Jinling Village is one of the highest-altitude villages in Chun'an County. In recent years, the village has leveraged its rich natural resources to develop rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism. By improving infrastructures, building camping sites and viewing platforms, as well as promoting homestays, Jinling Village has gradually established an industry centering hiking, sightseeing and summer retreat, boosting income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows a night view of Jinling Village in Pingmen Township of Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located over 1,000 meters above sea level, Jinling Village is one of the highest-altitude villages in Chun'an County. In recent years, the village has leveraged its rich natural resources to develop rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism. By improving infrastructures, building camping sites and viewing platforms, as well as promoting homestays, Jinling Village has gradually established an industry centering hiking, sightseeing and summer retreat, boosting income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows tourists viewing blooming alpine azaleas in Jinling Village of Pingmen Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located over 1,000 meters above sea level, Jinling Village is one of the highest-altitude villages in Chun'an County. In recent years, the village has leveraged its rich natural resources to develop rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism. By improving infrastructures, building camping sites and viewing platforms, as well as promoting homestays, Jinling Village has gradually established an industry centering hiking, sightseeing and summer retreat, boosting income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A drone photo taken on April 24, 2026 shows tourists taking photos on a platform amid blooming alpine azaleas in Jinling Village of Pingmen Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Located over 1,000 meters above sea level, Jinling Village is one of the highest-altitude villages in Chun'an County. In recent years, the village has leveraged its rich natural resources to develop rural cultural and eco-friendly tourism. By improving infrastructures, building camping sites and viewing platforms, as well as promoting homestays, Jinling Village has gradually established an industry centering hiking, sightseeing and summer retreat, boosting income for local villagers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)