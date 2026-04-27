Green Rural Revival Program boosts common prosperity in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 09:52, April 27, 2026

Tourists take a rest at a rural homestay converted from a hydropower station in Jingning She Autonomous County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 29, 2026. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A drone photo taken on March 30, 2026 shows a cafe on the cliffside at the Yandang Mountain scenic spot in east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A farmer picks tomatoes at a greenhouse in Huangwan Town of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 15, 2026. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on April 21, 2026 shows a matcha production line at a company in Wuyi County, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children have fun under cherry blossom trees in Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 29, 2026. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Cheng Li)

Tourists pick cherries at an orchard in Zhaojia Town of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2026. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Children have fun in flowering canola fields in Meirong Village of Tonglu County, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 11, 2026. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 8, 2026 shows tea gardens in Huangdu Village of Anji County, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 29, 2026 shows an adventure park in Yunhe County of Lishui City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A band performs at a kite festival in Donghe Town of Zhuji City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 4, 2026. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Ye Lupin posts for a photo in front of the shop she operates in Lizu Village of Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 31, 2026. In Zhejiang, the birthplace of the landmark Green Rural Revival Program, rural transformation over the past 23 years has evolved from merely improving living conditions to delivering common prosperity while building beautiful villages.

The province has focused on narrowing down urban-rural and inter-regional gaps on resident income by making great efforts to develop rural specialty industries. By 2025, the per capital disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in Zhejiang ranked first among all provincial-level regions nationwide for the 25th and 41st consecutive years, respectively. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)