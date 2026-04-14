Children's clothing industry booms in Zhili, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:22, April 14, 2026

Indian clients select products at a children's clothing market in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2026. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A staff member arranges school uniforms for packing at a children's clothing company in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2026. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A staff member prepares products for orders at a store of a children's clothing company in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2026. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A staff member introduces products to a client at a children's clothing company in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2026. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Staff members arrange products for delivery at a children's clothing company in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2026. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A designer draws sketches for a school uniform at a children's clothing company in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2026. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows an interior view of a children's clothing market in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A livestreamer introduces products at a children's clothing company in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2026. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A staff member works on the smart operating production line of a children's clothing company in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2026. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A staff member works on the smart operating production line of a children's clothing company in Zhili Town, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2026. Zhili Town in Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, has stepped up efforts in recent years in the development of its famous children's clothing industry by updating technologies, equipment and products.

In 2025, sales of children's clothing industry in Zhili Town totaled 80 billion yuan (about 11.71 billion U.S. dollars), among which 20 billion yuan (about 2.93 billion U.S. dollars) were made through e-commerce platforms. With over 1,200 local companies participating in overseas trade, children's wear produced here have reached over 165 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)