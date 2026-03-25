Yuehe historical and cultural block in China's Zhejiang witnesses flower consumption boom

Xinhua) 16:57, March 25, 2026

A florist arranges bouquets at the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2026. Recently, the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City has witnessed a flower consumption boom. In the flower market here, seasonal flowers such as tulips and violets are in full bloom, drawing locals and tourists to purchase. Meanwhile, the flower consumption has also boosted the surrounding catering and cultural and creative industries, bringing vitality to the "spring economy." (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows flowers at the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Recently, the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City has witnessed a flower consumption boom. In the flower market here, seasonal flowers such as tulips and violets are in full bloom, drawing locals and tourists to purchase. Meanwhile, the flower consumption has also boosted the surrounding catering and cultural and creative industries, bringing vitality to the "spring economy." (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows the spring scenery of the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Recently, the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City has witnessed a flower consumption boom. In the flower market here, seasonal flowers such as tulips and violets are in full bloom, drawing locals and tourists to purchase. Meanwhile, the flower consumption has also boosted the surrounding catering and cultural and creative industries, bringing vitality to the "spring economy." (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Consumers select flowers at a shop at the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2026. Recently, the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City has witnessed a flower consumption boom. In the flower market here, seasonal flowers such as tulips and violets are in full bloom, drawing locals and tourists to purchase. Meanwhile, the flower consumption has also boosted the surrounding catering and cultural and creative industries, bringing vitality to the "spring economy." (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Consumers visit the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2026. Recently, the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City has witnessed a flower consumption boom. In the flower market here, seasonal flowers such as tulips and violets are in full bloom, drawing locals and tourists to purchase. Meanwhile, the flower consumption has also boosted the surrounding catering and cultural and creative industries, bringing vitality to the "spring economy." (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on March 24, 2026 shows the spring scenery of the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Recently, the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City has witnessed a flower consumption boom. In the flower market here, seasonal flowers such as tulips and violets are in full bloom, drawing locals and tourists to purchase. Meanwhile, the flower consumption has also boosted the surrounding catering and cultural and creative industries, bringing vitality to the "spring economy." (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Consumers select flowers at a shop at the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 24, 2026. Recently, the Yuehe historical and cultural block in Nanhu District of Jiaxing City has witnessed a flower consumption boom. In the flower market here, seasonal flowers such as tulips and violets are in full bloom, drawing locals and tourists to purchase. Meanwhile, the flower consumption has also boosted the surrounding catering and cultural and creative industries, bringing vitality to the "spring economy." (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)