We Are China

Spring scenery in Shaoxing, China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 10:10, March 14, 2026

Tourists view flowers by Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists view flowers by Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view of Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tourists view flowers by Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view by Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view of Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view of Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view of Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)