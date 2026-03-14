Spring scenery in Shaoxing, China's Zhejiang
Tourists view flowers by Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists view flowers by Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view of Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists view flowers by Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view by Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view of Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view of Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2026 shows a view of Guazhu lake in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
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