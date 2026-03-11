Spring scenery in China's Zhejiang
Tourists view cherry blossoms at a scenic area in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists view tulips at a scenic area in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists view tulips at a scenic area in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows a scenic area in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists take photos of cherry blossoms at a scenic area in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows tourists visiting a scenic area by a tour bus in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Tourists view cherry blossoms at a scenic area in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows tulip fields at a scenic area in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on March 10, 2026 shows a scenic area in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
