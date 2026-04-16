World's largest pure electric intelligent container ship enters service in China

Xinhua) 08:30, April 16, 2026

This photo taken on March 29, 2026 shows a view of Chuanshan area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's first 10,000-tonne-class pure electric intelligent container ship, also the world's largest of its kind, launched commercial operations on Wednesday afternoon, marking a new phase of green, electric-powered development for the country's coastal container shipping.

The "Ning Yuan Dian Kun" vessel departed from Ningbo-Zhoushan Port for Jiaxing Port, both located in east China's Zhejiang Province. The busy shipping route, traditionally served by fossil fuel-powered vessels, is now clearly shifting toward electrification.

Independently developed and designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute and equipped with an all-electric propulsion system, the ship boasts zero carbon emissions, intelligent operation and high efficiency.

The vessel is 127.8 meters long and 21.6 meters wide, with a design draft of 6.2 meters. It can carry 742 TEU, or standard 20-foot container slots.

It is fitted with 10 containerized batteries with a total capacity of about 20,000 kWh and powered by two 875 kW permanent-magnet synchronous propulsion motors. It will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1,462 tonnes annually, achieving zero emissions, zero noise and zero pollution throughout its operation.

On the intelligence front, the vessel is equipped with smart navigation and engine systems, enabling autonomous collision avoidance, high-precision tracking, and integrated ship-shore-cloud control. It adopts a dual-mode charging system combining high-voltage shore power and rapid container-swapping, ensuring efficient and flexible energy replenishment.

The vessel's open-deck design improves cargo handling efficiency, while its wind-reduction bow shape cuts air resistance by 15 to 20 percent.

The Chinese character "Kun" in the ship's name comes from the ancient Chinese classic "Zhuangzi," which refers to a mythical giant fish. Its sister ship, the "Ning Yuan Dian Peng," with "Peng" meaning a giant bird from the same text, is scheduled for sea trials in May and delivery in June. Once both ships are in service, they will form a scaled, green shipping operation on fixed routes.

"This project demonstrates our commitment to the green transformation of the shipping industry and China's dual carbon goals," said Chen Xiaofeng, chairman of Ningbo Ocean Shipping Co., Ltd., the operator of the two vessels.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)