China's top garden expo opens in Wenzhou in east China

Xinhua) 09:47, April 16, 2026

People visit the 15th China International Garden Expo in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 15, 2026. The 15th China International Garden Expo kicked off here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The 15th China International Garden Expo opened on Wednesday in Wenzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, showcasing the country's commitment to green urban transformation.

As the highest-level and most influential international event in China's landscaping sector, the garden expo has since its 1997 inception evolved from a floral display into a comprehensive platform integrating ecological restoration, urban renewal and cultural heritage.

This year's expo, notably, employs green and low-carbon technologies, coordinating urban renewal with the expo park's development. It emphasizes public participation, with citizens invited as co-builders.

Over 600 events are scheduled, featuring four main themes: ecological empowerment, cultural revitalization, industrial upgrading and international dialogue, creating new scenarios blending the expo with tourism, youth, daily life and technology.

Since its trial operation began on Feb. 14, the main venue, the Wenzhou Garden Expo Park, has received over 2.18 million visits, averaging 40,000 daily.

The opening day of the expo saw the release of the "Wenzhou Declaration," advocating for people-centered urban development, environmental protection, and exploring a Chinese path to building modern cities for the people.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)