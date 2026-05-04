E China's town draws tourists during May Day holiday

Xinhua) 11:19, May 04, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows the landscape of Liruo Village, Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Shitang Town, located in Wenling City of Zhejiang Province, is a traditional fishing port surrounded by the sea on three sides. During this year's May Day holiday, the town hosted a variety of fishing culture activities, drawing tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Tourists take photos in Liruo Village, Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 2, 2026.

Shitang Town, located in Wenling City of Zhejiang Province, is a traditional fishing port surrounded by the sea on three sides. During this year's May Day holiday, the town hosted a variety of fishing culture activities, drawing tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People look out on Qilin Mountain in Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 2, 2026.

Shitang Town, located in Wenling City of Zhejiang Province, is a traditional fishing port surrounded by the sea on three sides. During this year's May Day holiday, the town hosted a variety of fishing culture activities, drawing tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows a performance during a parade in Liruo Village, Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Shitang Town, located in Wenling City of Zhejiang Province, is a traditional fishing port surrounded by the sea on three sides. During this year's May Day holiday, the town hosted a variety of fishing culture activities, drawing tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the traditional stone buildings in Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 2, 2026.

Shitang Town, located in Wenling City of Zhejiang Province, is a traditional fishing port surrounded by the sea on three sides. During this year's May Day holiday, the town hosted a variety of fishing culture activities, drawing tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Tourists have fun at a coffee shop, which is converted from a traditional stone house, in Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 2, 2026.

Shitang Town, located in Wenling City of Zhejiang Province, is a traditional fishing port surrounded by the sea on three sides. During this year's May Day holiday, the town hosted a variety of fishing culture activities, drawing tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People take photos on Qilin Mountain in Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 2, 2026.

Shitang Town, located in Wenling City of Zhejiang Province, is a traditional fishing port surrounded by the sea on three sides. During this year's May Day holiday, the town hosted a variety of fishing culture activities, drawing tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows the view of Xiaoruo Village, Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Shitang Town, located in Wenling City of Zhejiang Province, is a traditional fishing port surrounded by the sea on three sides. During this year's May Day holiday, the town hosted a variety of fishing culture activities, drawing tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the traditional stone buildings in Shitang Town, Wenling City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 2, 2026.

Shitang Town, located in Wenling City of Zhejiang Province, is a traditional fishing port surrounded by the sea on three sides. During this year's May Day holiday, the town hosted a variety of fishing culture activities, drawing tourists from across the country. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)