Macao arts festival opens, hailing Silk Road friendship

Xinhua) 08:41, May 09, 2026

Leong Wai Man, head of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) of the Macao Special Administrative Region government, speaks during the opening ceremony of the 36th Macao Arts Festival held in Macao, south China, May 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The 36th Macao Arts Festival opened at the Macao Cultural Center on Friday, highlighting Macao's role as a pivotal hub of the Maritime Silk Road and bringing together artworks from various countries and regions.

The opening performance featured vibrant Kazakhstan dance rich in ethnic characteristics and showcasing the cultural charm of the Silk Road in Central Asia, according to the organizer. Local dance troupes also joined on stage.

Organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) of the Macao Special Administrative Region government, the event features 15 selected programs and nine outreach activities, with the theme "New Streams of Inspiration."

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Leong Wai Man, head of the IC, noted that this year's festival presents artists from Italy, Portugal, Kazakhstan and beyond. She added that the event extends into local neighborhoods with outdoor performances, alongside exhibitions and outreach programs that bring art to every corner of Macao.

The festival continues until June 27.

Artists perform during the opening performance of the 36th Macao Arts Festival held in Macao, south China, May 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Artists perform during the opening performance of the 36th Macao Arts Festival held in Macao, south China, May 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Guests pose during the opening ceremony of the 36th Macao Arts Festival held in Macao, south China, May 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Artists perform during the opening performance of the 36th Macao Arts Festival held in Macao, south China, May 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Artists perform during the opening performance of the 36th Macao Arts Festival held in Macao, south China, May 8, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)